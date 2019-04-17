Speech to Text for Two dogs responsible for death of goats, alpaca

it's something no farmer expects to happen. having their livestock attacked by two dogs on the loose. kimt news three's calyn thompson today spoke with a farmer who went through just that and has a message for pet owners.xxx the property owner tells me this all happened monday night. his farmhand came over and saw two st. bernards in that shed attacking the goats. that's when he went home, and grabbed his shotgun, ending up killing one of the dogs and injuring the other. "they've seen an awful thing." david bakken is watching over the animals left in his shed... these two fainting goats and one buck. authorities say it all started when the dogs got out of a fencedáin yard in the oneá hundred block of seventeenth street northeast in olmsted county. they made it all the way to darcy drive northeast in haverhill township. and that's when bakken's farmhand realized what was happening. "he came down here to feed his goats and when he got here there was a terrible loud noise in there. they were just screaming the goats were." it's wasn't just goats killed á but also an alpaca that was in this pen. "they're traumatized." bakken thinks it's a terrible thing for everyone involved... but also a lesson for pet owners to be responsible. "i just ask that they keep their pets locked up so everybody's safe." reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson./// the olmsted county sheriff's office is forwarding its report to rochester animal control. the dog owner has been cited for an animal at large./// we did speak to one dog trainer today á annalissa johnson. she says the breed really doesn't make a difference... given the fact that dogs genetics lend them to be predators. she says all dogs bite... and what matters is how they're raised.xxx the dogs being out and not having any leadership or guidance, so when left to their own devices, dogs do what dogs do. unfortunately, nobody in this situation wins. everybody comes out losing. the future of the injured dog is uncertain. the owner says she will either take the dog to the rescue or put it down because she no longer feels safe having it around her kids.///