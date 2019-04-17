Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Mrs. Becky Jolivette

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a garner hayfield ventura elementary teacher is making sure learning doesn't become a chore. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this week's kimt golden apple winner.xxx walk into mrs becky jolivette's classroom and you'll find a passionate teacher á eager to help students learn. one of those students... is braden thoe. "if they don't, she won't move on until they get it. she always makes sure everybody gets their work done." braden's parents á kent and jennifer á are quick to express how much faith they have in mrs. jolivette. in fact á this is the second child of their's she has taught. "we have a lot of confidence when we send him to school every day. we know he's well taken care of. his education is first for her and we can tell it through our conferences, and we really appreciate everything she's done." this isn't the first time joliveete has been nominated for the golden apple... it's her second... and says it caught her by surprise. "when i was a tag teacher, i had the honor. this is the first time as a classroom teacher." as she continues her 30áplus year career in education... her passion continues to blossom. "i can't wait to get here in the morning, and i'm usually here late at night just because i love my job." congratulatio ns mrs. jolivette. if you have a favorite teacher you would like to nominate... head to kimt dot com and look for the golden apple