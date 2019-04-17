Speech to Text for Historic road paved in brick in Rochester could soon be paved over

in rochester there is a stretch of street where you might feel as though you've gone back in time. 9th avenue between 6th and 7th street is paved in brick like the streets of colonial williamsburg or old city philadelphia. but as the med city growsáááá the department of public works must decide whether to modernize the stretch or preserve it. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live on the uneven section... jeremiah how are residents feeling.xxx george á one word to describe how neighbors i spoke to feel is concerned. i'm here on 9th avenue between 6th and 7th street... people who live on this brick street want to preserve its history. but i'm learning that comes at a cost.xxx it was always a goal of mine to live here. it was a life long dream to live in this neighborhood for jabco malwitz. i grew up just north of rochester and as a child i always admired this neighborhood. it's known for its unique and historic homes and with the ellor b architects and the harold crawford architects homes. i'm in the middle of the street where you can see the damage from the freeze and thaw cycle that we had that rendered this street impassable. you can literally pick out bricks from the street. it just was not safe for cars and other vehicles to be traveling when it's in this state of disrepair. while the winter weather didn't help the road... malwitz tells me the damage is nothing new. we've lived here for four years and in that four years we've seen this street continue to deteriorate they're been minor patches here and there around manholes and such but beyond that the city hasn't done anything to maintain it. the city council discussed two options. one would reuse existing brická which would cost over 80á thousand dollars. the second option was to would be to lose the history and pave over the street... that would cost the city just over 15á thousand. city council member michael wojcik tells me the city simply can't afford to keep the brick street. we put a lot of staff time into it we're willing to contribute the same amount to any other street. but it's not fair to use to disportionatel y allocate resources in one place. neighbors hope there can be a solution to keep history alive in rochester. if we can't do that then we should start to search for a middle ground that at least hint towards or remind people the historic nature of this street and this the council has recommended to the public works department to pave the road with asphalt. council member wojcik tells me that the city will stay open to other options until the day of construction. live in rochester á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. wojcik says the city is making plans to work on the street this season á but has not specified an exact date when the work would start.///