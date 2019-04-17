Speech to Text for Shots fired investigation underway in Mason City

gun fire is now leading to a police investigation. that investigation started after a shots fired call came in á leading officers to a scene at 17th street and delaware avenue on the northeast side of mason city. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to neighbors who watched the drama unfold.xxx just right here by the middle shaquille semens says he was sleeping when he was woken up by a loud argument outside his home just before midnight. that's when he started recording. natural sound i heard the two shots that's why i was scared. his camera capture two gun shots and cars fleeing the street. police arrived a short while later to start investigatingáá they found two shell casings and blood on the ground. after talking to people who live on the block á authorities say they don't believe anyone was shot. but for semens it's a little too close for comfort. i don't know something like this is going to happen because it's very chill out here so i don't know i don't know what's going on last night. police are still asking if anyone has information to contact law enforcement as the investigation continues. they do say there is no threat to the public. in mason city, brian tabick, stay with káiámá t news 3 for the latest developments as this story continues to unfold./// more than