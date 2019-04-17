Speech to Text for New development regarding person of interest in Huisentruit case

breaking news you'll only see here on kimt news three first at four. there are new developments surrounding the prominent person of interest in the disappearance of former kimt news three anchor jodi huisentruit. kimt news 3's george mallet has our exclusive./// raquel á you could argue john vancise is the name most commonlyá associated to minnesota native jodi huisentruit who disappeared in 19á95. now á we're learning he has an aggressive health issue that could prevent him from contributing any further in the case. we're sitting down with the man finally getting some answers.xxx timeline huisentruit was 27 years old when she vanished on her way to work at kimt news 3's mason city studio on june 27th á 1995. after 6 years of no answers... she was declared legally dead in may of 2001. ten years later... a book was published taking a closer look at jodi's disappearance. just over two years ago á the first seemingly major break. a search warrant was executed against john vancise... the contents of that remain sealed. but that's far from the first time we heard the name "john vancise". vansice file his name became prominent from the very beginning... telling investigators he was the last person to see jodi alive. vancise continues to deny any involvement in the case... and has undergone a variety of forensic tests... including dánáa and polygraph testing. now á kimt news 3 is learning any future contribution to the case could be in jeopardy. just a few hours ago á i sat down with steve ridge... a professional in the news business and former investigative reporter... but also the man john vancise has chosen to confide in. in the course of many hours of interviewing, and really sort of observing and talking sort of through questions... i had a bit of a curious feeling about his memory. and finally one evening his wife disclosed he had just been diagnosed with alzheimers disease. ridge tells kimt he went through all 11 pages of the confidential medical evaluation... confirming he not only has the disease but it's aggressive. so what does this mean for the investigation going forward? well raquel á we're taking a closer look. tune in for kimt news 3 at five to hear what steve has to say./// thank you george. this all came about after ridge found an audition tape jodi put together before her disappearance. that has since been turned over to police.////