Speech to Text for Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a few showers and storms have begun to develop this morning and will lead to a soggy commute for some this morning. storms and showers will remain isolated through the morning before picking up in intensity and coverage into the afternoon/eve ning commute. this will come as a warm front/low pushes into the area through the afternoon bringing warmer air, moisture, and fuel for some storms. temperatures will be highly dependent on where the warm front lands but right now i have southern minnesota pegged for highs in the upper 50's and north iowa with highs in the middle 60's. dew points will rise into the 50's and maybe low 60's to the southeast. the area is generally under a marginal risk for severe weather with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. the tornado threat is low but not out of the question for those in northeast iowa near the warm front. heavy rain will be possible at times. the main time frame will be between 3 and 7pm after that, just spotty showers will be possible for tonight with a few popcorn style rain showers for thursday. for thursday, cloud cover and a strong north wind will keep highs in the 40's. sun returns for friday and saturday as we increase to the upper 50's and then into the upper 60's respectively. easter sunday will see an unsettled rain chance with highs in the 60's. in fact, a few uncertain rain chances persist for monday and tuesday but temperatures will remain near/above average. today: scattered showers & storms. some storms may be strong. highs: upper 50's to middle 60's. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/spotty showers. lows: near 40. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. thursday: isolated showers/mostl y cloudy. highs: middle to upper 40's. winds: north thanks