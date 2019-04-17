Speech to Text for 'Quizzem' app launches in Rochester

from medicine to tech... people in the medácity are looking to get more active in the coding world. ahmed makkawy (mahácowy)of rochester is the coá founder of a new app called quizzem. a parent himself, the app helps other parents stay engaged with their kids learning. on quizzem, parents can create quizzes and reward students for their progress. this is makkawy's company's first app... but says there are more to come. he tells us why rochester has opportunity for more app development. here in rochester, what helps is the diversity of backgrounds that we're able to bring to rochester. we have education, we have medicine, we have business, we have tech at ibm. so that mix, really is the sweet spot where somebody with an idea can easily connect with someone that can code it. people in the area are invited to learn more about the app, quizzem at a public launch event tonight. it's from 6 to 8á 30 at the collider coá working space.