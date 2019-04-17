Clear
Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Blood and shell casings were found Tuesday night.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 6:44 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking breaking overnight... mason city police are searching for answers after gun shots last night. mason city officers were sent to investigate the report of distrubance in the area of 17th and north delaware avenue. officers on scene found two shell casings and blood in the street. police don't know if anyone was shot, but anyone
