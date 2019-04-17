Clear
Trump Challenger

President Trump has a challenger from within his own party

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 12:21 AM
Posted By: George Mallet

2 tonight president trump has a challenger from within his own party, and he's already hitting the campaign trail. meanwhile, the president continues to throw barbs at democratic candidates. xxx former massachusetts governor bill weld hit the campaign trail in new hampshire today... one day after launching a primary challenge to president donald trump. weld was a 2016 vice presidential candidate on the libertarian ticket with gary johnson, but touted his republican credentials in a recent interview with cbs news. (sot á bill weld/(r) presidential candidate/cbsn) "i have always been a republican who tends toward the liberty side of the party." for his part, the president tweets often about vermont's junior senator bernie sanders... who got cheers from a fox news audience monday during a televised town hall.... (sot á sen. bernie sanders/(iávt) democratic presidential candidate/fox news channel) "do you think it makes sense to spend twice as much money per capita than any other nation, and be the only country in the world not to guarantee healthcare to all people... (baier: "senator... " applause from audience)" so far, sanders has the highest fundraising totals of the democratic field, a little over 18ámillioná dollars during the first quarter of 2019. president trump, however, has raised about tonight cbs news is reporting that former vice president joe biden could announce his candidacy
