Speech to Text for National Health Care Decisions Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

random./// today is national health care decisions day... a time to start talking about a tough topic... death and dying. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now with the details... brooke what were people discussing? katie, george, people in rochester are celebrating national health care decisions day by learning about living wills... end of life conversations. .. and even donating eyes and tissue. xxx "it's like sex was in the early 1900s, you don't talk about death anymore but it happens to all of us." you heard that right... these people are gathering to properly plan for their own demise. "many of us have had instances where life is much easier if you've talked about it and prepared for it ahead of time if your loved ones have told you what they want." patty stockdale works for the lions gift of sight. she says when her mother passed away in 2007... plans were already in place in the form of an advance directive. "so when it was time for us to make those decisions for her when she no longer could, we knew exactly what to do." she knew her mother wanted to be an organ donor. "what surprised me that i never could've expected was the hope and healing that came to our family because my mom became an eye donor." and while having these conversations can be uncomfortable ... "some day we're all going to die, right? none of us are getting out of here alive. but it's still tough to think about and even tougher to talk about." it's an important conversation to have with loved ones. "then they have a road map of what your wishes are some day and it appoints a person to make those decisions for you when you're no longer able to those hosting the event encourage you to start a conversation with a loved one about these topics even though they may be a bit uncomfortable ./// thanks, brooke. for more info on planning and living wills, visit our website kimt dot com. we'll have a link for you there.///