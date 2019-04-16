Speech to Text for Safe Routes to School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continues to cover the growth of the med city including destination medical center. the organization is pushing to make rochester more friendly for bikers and those looking to use public transportatio n. now the rochester public schools are joining that mission by applying for a grant to fund a 3áyear fullá time jobá to develop safer routes to schools. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to parents and students about the proposed position.. isabella? live katie and george... the response is very positive. an employee with rochester public schools tells me she noticed some kids weren't attending school if they didn't have a ride... now the district is finding a solution to make walking routes safer for kids. <nats > lexi has a threeáyearáold named isaiah á and based on his rambunctious nature..she knows he would love to bike to school one day. i "cause it's super fun!" but lexi is not sure she would let isaiah walk or bike alone. her concern is safety. "not enough crosswalks or different places where people have to stop for kids or even just people walking... just not enough awareness of it." still, this mom buys in completely on the school board's notion of making biking a real option for a boy with boundless energy. "i mean it's good exercise, it's good to socialize with his friends on the way to school and get some energy out.... isaiah don't do that... don't do that!" anne gyura is a teacher at hoover elementary. her son á evan á loves to bike. "i get to bounce on two wheels and ride." gyura has ideas on how the community could make biking and walking safer for the kids. "neighborhood s could form groups possibly with maybe a leader or parent that happens to be home that could help." and as the school board makes plans to make isaiah's commute to school active and safe... his mother has full the application for the grant is due on april 26th. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. rochester public schools will find out about the grant at the end of