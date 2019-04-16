Speech to Text for Highway 122 reconstruction project, lane changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gave drivers a heads up about the next phase of reconstructio n for part of highway 1á22 in mason city. now a new traffic pattern is in place... a change commuters and businesses... like honda sales... will take time to get used to. xxx i did see before some of the traffic was starting to get backed up you know but until people can get use to it it'll be a little frustrating so. the west bound lane of highway 1á22 is now one lane of traffic... with only a yellow line separating it from eastbound traffic from monroe avenue to massachusetts avenue. crews are already on the east bound lane starting to tear up the old