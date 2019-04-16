Speech to Text for Worth County wind turbine project

a few weeks after a wind turbine project was approved by the freeborn county board of commisionersáá a group in worth county is protesting the part of the project to be built there. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning why these wind turbines are causing such a stir. when you find out that a company wants to put 670 wind turbines around your house you get involved. julie kuntz researched wind turbines for nearly a year, becoming something of an expert and source for her neighbors. she spoke to an invenergy reppresentativ e, the company spearheading a 110 turbine project in worth and freeborn counties, telling them she and her neighbors are not on board. must of us are farmers and we are concerned about our land our tile the contract that they offer is heavily in their favor. i did speak to a farmer who did sign up for inverergy's wind turbine project. he didn't wish to go on camera with me but says one of the reason he signed up to have turbines built on his proerty. he says he did share in some of the same concerns this group does but after talking with reps his thanks, brian. worth county supervisors say the project is still moving forwardááthey are just waiting