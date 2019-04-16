Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Tuesday

looking to make it two straight wins. gophers giving out some hugs as they host wabasha kellogg, chatfields max aug was dealing on the mound. breaking ball buckles the batter for the strikeout. bottom of the first inning, lincoln salisbury at the dish, he grounds that one into left field, the runner advances to third they would later score on a wiild pitch. this one was a pitchers duel, falcon's max kuntz with the high fastball gets the batter to chase. but aug was one better, he'd turn this game into a strikeout party. the fastball and curve was working as the gophers defeat wabasha doveráeyota and their old timey jerseys hosting plainview elgin millville, we're tied at three before this shot by teigen miller breaks the game open, it's just over the right fielders head and a run will come into score. they would take a 5 to 3 lead. next inning bulldog's connor schumaker drives it to right and suddenly it's a one run game. same inning, marshall simon with the shot to center field it gets down and we have a tied game. we would go to extras with no runs though as this game was suspended due to darkness after nine. it will be made up may 16th. in the top of iowa conference á several girls golf teams took to the mason city country club to get a round of nine in. they were even joined by the squirells who were also enjoying the greens. we join in at the second hole where newman's emma anderegg finds the green for the chance to birdie á but the putt is too short á and she'd end up going for par. and northwood's allie carman has similar problems for bogey. her teammate á julia quisley á with a drive down the fairway landing on the green á she'd putt for doubleábogey and newman's emma verstegen the niacc baseball team playing host to marshalltown. this one started out as a pitchers dual á fox leum gets caught window shopping and reece blay saw a sale he couldn't resist. but things would heat up á the wild pitch walks ryan carter and allows candido encarnacion to steal home. and then a ball upstairs for the wild pitch sends anthony catalano running for home and niacc goes on to take the win á five to three. and the sixth ranked softball team hosting indian hills. niacc looking good in the early goings á payton reams steals second and the throwing error advances her to third. that wouldn't last long á brooke snider connects with one and crushes it over the centerfield fence. then chloe olson swings on one and dings it off the fence allowing another run to score. and niacc's four game winstreak is snapped