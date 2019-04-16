Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Tips to maintain your lawn mower.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

health as this sun splashed day winds to a closeááá you may be wondering if your lawn mower is ready to roll. did you put stable in the fuel over the winter? did you drain the tank? today we visited northern tool and equipment. one sales associate telling us that because of last week's ice storm... sales and repair work hasn't picked up yet. he expects sales to go up between 10 and 15 percent so long as the sun stays out. he has some advice for all of us planning "tuneáups, good gas, sharpen your blades, that's maintenance for every year on your equipment. your equipment will work as long as you take care of your equipment." wiener says it doesn't matter how old your lawn mower is... it should work as long as you take care of
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Community Events