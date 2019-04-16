Clear
Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

The Governor makes a stop in Austin to talk about the importance of local government aid.

Posted By: Katie Lange

george, governor walz and leutenant governor peggy flanigan made their way to the austin waste treatment facility to talk about the importance of local government aid. xxx "water treatment is a need to have." walz and flanagan spent spent the day with city council members and austin's mayor á starting off with a tour of the austin waste treatment facility, and wrapping up with a roundtable. it's part of their community prosperity tour... emphasizing the importance of investing in local government aid. governor walz says his budget empower minnesota communities with the tools they need to succeed... investing in public safety, parks, and facilities like austin's waste water treatment. "we have a facility that's 80 years old we have incredible people keeping it up and maintaining it but the city is growing and when the mayor tells me if we had a major facility come in here, and needed to have facilities we couldnt do it because of our capacity for water so were making the case that whe we put our budget together and we work at the legislature, that's going to have a direct impact." the budget governor walz is proposing includes more than 430 million dollars in community prosperity investments over the next 2 years. thank you brooke. governor walz's budget also prioritizes education
