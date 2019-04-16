Speech to Text for A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

former it's something that contributes to one in five crashes in minnesota. distracted driving remains a killer. today á a local student is being recognized for raising awareness and fighting back against distracted driving in a unique way. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us his considerable impact.xxx calyn: high school students hear it all the time from law enforcement á don't text and drive. but now á students from john marshall high school are hearing that message from a peer. (nat: hi, law enforcement. can i help you? it's a 30ásecond video... showing what (could happen when you text and drive. in seconds your life can be gone. mohammad alhusaini made the video short on purpose... showing just how little time it takes to change a life. and make his point á "no text is worth a death" if you have to be like more protective for your life. because at the end, you have like loved ones and people who care about you and the opposite á so they don't want to lose you. those who usually spread the message are giving alhusaini a traffic safety champion award. the message may ring louder coming from a fellow student rather than an officer with a badge. i think it resonates a lot better with those kids and they tend to take a look at it a little bit differently when it comes from somebody their own age. (nat: vroom it's a lesson for all drivers to look up from your phones. we don't want to see something bad happen just because they're worried about when a text message is coming. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// right now, law enforcement in the region are doing enhanced distracted driving enforcement and education. starting august first... minnesotans will have to use handsáfree devices in their cars.///