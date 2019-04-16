Speech to Text for Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 weather-live-2 our beautiful tuesday will become a very nice evening, despite cloud continuing to increase as the sun sets. with the clouds comes our inevitable stretch of showers and storms, beginning as early as overnight tonight into wednesday. development will begin from the southwest, hitting north iowa first before reaching into southern minnesota, making for a potentially wet am commute for us all. storm chances move in alongside this initial band of potentially heavy rain. as the day continues, rain will be intermittent until the afternoon hours as a front passes and the chance for strong storms return to the area. heavy rain embedded in storms elevate the flooding risk, especially near streams and lakes, with hail being another threat. rain will clear out for thursday save a few drops here or there with cloudy skies. it will be much cooler with highs only near 50 thanks to rain returning from the north. friday and saturday both look very nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rapidly increasing into the middle to upper 60's saturday. easter sunday will see a few rain chances with mild temperatures in the middle 60's. tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed showers overnight lows: upper 40s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 15 mph. wednesday: scattered showers & storms highs: upper 50s to lower 60s. winds: east southeast at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday night: showers & storms/cloudy/b reezy. lows: near 40. winds: north northwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 25 mph. thank you sara. /