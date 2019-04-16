Speech to Text for Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

the city of rochester is asking for your feedback on two projects at silver lake park. silver lake dam-vo-1 lowerthird2line:city asking for feedback on silver lake projects rochester, mn on facebook - the city is asking citizens to fill out a questionnaire. a few of the questions are about silver lake park. the city is asking if community members are in favor of modifying the lake's dam. the city says the dam currently presents safety concerns - and a modification would make it more safe - better connect the lake and the zumbro river - and give space for a waterfront path. kati bargfrede and jade matson visit the park often - and think changing the dam is a good idea.xxxx silver lake dam-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kati bargfrede and jade matson rochester, mn allow for a more natural flow of wildlife through the lake and the river being able to connect that would be great. yeah i'd have to agree with that completely. i think it would be great to have that connection for the wildlife and i think it definitely needs to be redone the city is also asking for input on the completion of the silver lake trail. on kimt news 3 at 10 - we'll tell you about the two options the city is considering. /