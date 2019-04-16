Clear
State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Nelson was on hand to hear directly from local education leaders about how her work in St. Paul could impact students.

election round table-stngr-2 minnesota state senator carla nelson is working on a bill which looks to increase the quality of education in schools across the state. today she held a round table in rochester - where she discussed issues facing education with local leaders and educators. kimt news three's jeremiah attended the meeting and joins us live with the latest...jeremia h.xxx election round table-lintro-3 i'm here at united way of olmsted county where senator carla nelson spoke to local leaders here about the education omnibus bill. election round table-lintro-2 senator nelson is a former educator and says schools are not fully preparing kids for the challenges of the real world.xxx election round table-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:state sen. carla nelson (r) rochester sot: we have great education and unfortunately we have the largest achievement gaps in the nation. election round table-pkg-4 vo:it's a bill looking address a number of issues facing the next generation. sot: we are focused on students, funding what works. education is the largest part of our state budget it's about 41 percent of the state budget. vo: in a packed room... state senator carla nelson held a roundtable disscusion with local educators...loo king to hear the problems they're facing. election round table-pkg-5 sot: if this bill passes as presented by the senate we'll be going into the negative on our revenues. election round table-pkg-6 vo: belinda selfors is the superintendent in stewartville. she says she's attending to bring attention to issues facing her district. sot: the current funding bill provide about 20-cents a day for students here in stewartville and that won't cover our increases in utilities or supplies or transportation vo: she says the district is working to provide the best education for its students. the education omnibus bill would help to fund early education and also a grant program aimed at teaching educators about preventing student suicide. superintendent selfors says she's glad to be able to talk about what proposals will work for her community. vo: it really provides us with an avenue to have a direct conversation about the impact of the proposed legislation / election round table-ltag-2 i also spoke to senator nelson about other parts of the bill. coming up on kimt news 3 at 10.... i'll tell you what she proposes to increase school safety in the state. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the bill still has to make its way through the legislature. the legislative session ends may 20th. / later on
