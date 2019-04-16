Speech to Text for State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

election round table-stngr-2 minnesota state senator carla nelson is working on a bill which looks to increase the quality of education in schools across the state. today she held a round table in rochester - where she discussed issues facing education with local leaders and educators. kimt news three's jeremiah attended the meeting and joins us live with the latest...jeremia h.xxx election round table-lintro-3 i'm here at united way of olmsted county where senator carla nelson spoke to local leaders here about the education omnibus bill. election round table-lintro-2 senator nelson is a former educator and says schools are not fully preparing kids for the challenges of the real world.xxx election round table-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:state sen. carla nelson (r) rochester sot: we have great education and unfortunately we have the largest achievement gaps in the nation. election round table-pkg-4 vo:it's a bill looking address a number of issues facing the next generation. sot: we are focused on students, funding what works. education is the largest part of our state budget it's about 41 percent of the state budget. vo: in a packed room... state senator carla nelson held a roundtable disscusion with local educators...loo king to hear the problems they're facing. election round table-pkg-5 sot: if this bill passes as presented by the senate we'll be going into the negative on our revenues. election round table-pkg-6 vo: belinda selfors is the superintendent in stewartville. she says she's attending to bring attention to issues facing her district. sot: the current funding bill provide about 20-cents a day for students here in stewartville and that won't cover our increases in utilities or supplies or transportation vo: she says the district is working to provide the best education for its students. the education omnibus bill would help to fund early education and also a grant program aimed at teaching educators about preventing student suicide. superintendent selfors says she's glad to be able to talk about what proposals will work for her community. vo: it really provides us with an avenue to have a direct conversation about the impact of the proposed legislation / election round table-ltag-2 i also spoke to senator nelson about other parts of the bill. coming up on kimt news 3 at 10.... i'll tell you what she proposes to increase school safety in the state. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the bill still has to make its way through the legislature. the legislative session ends may 20th. / later on