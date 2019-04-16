Speech to Text for Gas station chain looks to buy county land

residents might soon have a new place to shop and get gas. county land sold-vo-1 lowerthird2line:kwik star looks to buy land mason city, ia caleb bassey is the general manager of aaron's which sits across the street from the old iowa state patrol building. that is located off of highway 1-22 near the north iowa events center. those with cerro gordo county say kwik star has put in an offer to buy the old building for around 450 thousand dollars. the board of supervisors has approved holding a public hearing for the project. bassey says he just wants to see more businesses making their way to the west side of town.xxx county land sold-sot-1 lowerthird2line:caleb bassey aaron's general manager being on a frontage road it kind of takes away from some of the traffic so being so hopefully this will create more traffic so people have to use this road more. there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before ground can be broken. the city has to approve the site plan for the project and purchase the old wellsource mental health facility which is located next door.