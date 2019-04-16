Speech to Text for Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it is a project years in the making but now - the work on the hilton hotel in downtown rochester is finally done. downtown hotel opening-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hilton hotel grand opening rochester, mn the grand opening is being held today. the hotel has over 200-rooms within walking distance from mayo clinic hospital. that's beneficial for ron carptner. he and his family have been coming to rochester for treatment at mayo clinic for years... and he says he is always looking for more places to stay near the hospital.xxx downtown hotel opening-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ron carpenter rochester, mn we like staying within walking distance of mayo clinic so we've stayed in a number places here we are learning that the hotel was designed specifically to cater to mayo clinic patients and guests. we will tell you what went into those design plans - coming up on kimt news 3 at six.xxx