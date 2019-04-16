Speech to Text for Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

legislators are getting a tour of one affordable housing effort in rochester - and taking part in a conversation on the affordable housing crisis. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at two rivers habitat for humanity's latest work site for habitat's second annual "lunch with legislators." annalise - what can you tell us about the house?xxx affordable housing-lintro-3 amy - katie - this is a 5 bedroom - 2 bathroom house being custom built for a family of seven. affordable housing-lintro-2 it's here that people gathered to talk about affordable housing. the house has gone through a major transformation in the last year. take a look.xxx affordable housing-pkg-1 affordable housing-pkg-8 "the amount of effort it would have take to rebuild that house was significant." affordable housing-pkg-7 one year ago - two rivers habitat for humanity volunteer louis behrends and his carpentry club colleagues prepared to take down an existing house - to rebuild a new one for a family in need. affordable housing-pkg-3 "it's always really wonderful for the guys that worked on building the house to come and see the family and see the kids run through the house and pick their bedroom." affordable housing-pkg-5 now - the brand new house is in its final construction phase - and will soon be ready for this family to move in and make it their home. nat: "to be able to build not one but two homes on what was formerly a single family lot" senator david senjem and representatives duane sauke and tina liebling visited the construction site to see the house's progress. nat: "on both sides, there's a really deep understanding of it as a basic form of infrastructure. " senta leff is the executive director of the minnesota coalition for the homeless and co-chair of the homes for all campaign. at the lunch - she advocated for homes for all's legislative agenda. affordable housing-pkg-4 "we've come together and agreed on one common legislative agenda that proposes investments in every point along the continuum." affordable housing-pkg-6 homes for all believes the agenda would meet a variety of minnesotans' housing needs. "homelessness isnt a character flaw, it's a math problem." / affordable housing-ltag-2 this house is expected to be completed this summer. construction on another house right next to it will begin before this house is even completed. both are being built to high efficiency and strength standards. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. according to homes for all - minnesota is on track this year to become the 4th state to eliminate veteran homelessness.