Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Truckers Against Trafficking

Employees at local truck stops are learning how to spot the signs of human trafficking.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Truckers Against Trafficking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a crime that's happening in our communities and you may not even realize it. human trafficking. it's a crime that often happens at truck stops. truckers against trafficking-vo-1 truckers against trafficking-vo-2 so trails travel center in albert lea is taking action. all 150 of their employees will be taking a mandatory class to teach them how to spot the signs of trafficking. for the truckers who stop here to fill up their tank or grab a bite to eat, they say this is the perfect spot to stop the crime.xxx truckers against trafficking-sot-1 truckers against trafficking-sot-2 "thats a good idea because a lot of people end up coing to truck stops. a lot of people dont realize how many people end up coming out of theses truck stops." truckers against trafficking is a nonprofit organization that trains truck drivers to recognize and report human trafficking. / measles spreads-intro-2
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Image

Local bells ring for Notre Dame.

Image

Anhydrous leak forces evacuation

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Community Events