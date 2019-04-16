Speech to Text for Truckers Against Trafficking

a crime that's happening in our communities and you may not even realize it. human trafficking. it's a crime that often happens at truck stops. truckers against trafficking-vo-1 truckers against trafficking-vo-2 so trails travel center in albert lea is taking action. all 150 of their employees will be taking a mandatory class to teach them how to spot the signs of trafficking. for the truckers who stop here to fill up their tank or grab a bite to eat, they say this is the perfect spot to stop the crime.xxx truckers against trafficking-sot-1 truckers against trafficking-sot-2 "thats a good idea because a lot of people end up coing to truck stops. a lot of people dont realize how many people end up coming out of theses truck stops." truckers against trafficking is a nonprofit organization that trains truck drivers to recognize and report human trafficking.