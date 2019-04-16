Speech to Text for Local bells ring for Notre Dame.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bells are also tolling in rochester to pay tribute to the tragedy at notre dame.xxx notre dame local-vo-1 notre dame local-natvo-2 bells austin ferguson is the carillonneur of the mayo clinic. yesterday - he played the french national anthem as part of his set list, as well as a couple songs from disney's hunchback of notre dame. he feels grateful to be able to express his feelings about the notre dame fire by playing this instrument.xxx notre dame local-sot-1 notre dame local-sot-2 i can't really do much, i'm just one person that's thousands and thousands miles away from france but music has a way of - it's a perfect way to kind of express grief and solidarity and things like that. the rochester carollon is one of only three in minnesota. / just