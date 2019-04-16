Clear
Anhydrous leak forces evacuation

It happened at 5 Star Coop in Mason City.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

leads to evacuation at 5-star co-op in mason city kimt news three's kaleb gillock has been on the scene all day. he joins us now live with the very latest, kaleb what can you tell us right now?xxx mc evacuation-livevo-2 good afternoon amy and raquel. i'm here at 245th street and quail avenue where i'm not allowed to get any closer than a couple hundred yards from the scene. mc evacuation-vo-1 mc evacuation-livevo-3 on tuesday, april 16th, 2019, an anhydrous ammonia tank was hit and a valve was sheared causing a release at our mason city location on 245th street. first responders and authorities were immediately notified. our foremost concern is for the safety of the community and our employees. at this time we have the tank capped and contained. we continue to work at the direction of local authorities, but the tank is secured. no injuries have taken place. we want to thank our local emergency teams for their swift response and care for the community and our employees. right now - they seem to have it under control - but the biggest concern is the wind. live in mason city - kaleb gillock - k-i-m-t news three.
