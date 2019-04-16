Home
Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anhydrous leak leads to evacuation at 5-Star Coop in Mason City
My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance
Celebrating financial literacy for kids.
Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
54°
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
57°
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
59°
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
57°
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
53°
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking storm chances tonight and Wednesday.
Most Popular Stories
Police: Body found in Marshalltown could be missing Mason City woman
Measles case confirmed in northeast Iowa
Court documents: Man was 'looking for someone to kill' at Mall of America
Iowans get a second chance at $1 million Powerball prize
Man accused of struggling with Iowa state troopers in Worth County
Rochester woman accused of vacuum theft
Rochester homeless man turns himself in for meth possession
Mason City man charged with burglary and domestic abuse assault
No prison for Howard County hospital embezzler
Fatal train/SUV collision in Cedar Rapids
Latest Video
My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance
Dr. Oz - Automate your meals
Tracking Rain and Storms
Local sports highlights from Monday
Parklet project controversy
Bringing in the bike lanes
Millions in saving from highway cleanup program
Stand against tax fraud
Working around the outage
Measles case in Iowa
Community Events