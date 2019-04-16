Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anhydrous leak leads to evacuation at 5-Star Coop in Mason City Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Tips from Dr. Oz to help improve your life.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 8:32 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 8:32 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking storm chances tonight and Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Image

Tracking Rain and Storms

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

Parklet project controversy

Image

Bringing in the bike lanes

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Community Events