Speech to Text for Tracking Rain and Storms

with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a few showers have rolled through in the overnight hours and some light rain will continue through about the morning commute. after that we will see a window of sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon. highs will range fro the low to middle 60's. late tonight (early tomorrow morning) some showers and storms will begin to develop over head leading to what could be a wet commute. showers will be intermittent for most of the day but as a low/cold front move through in the afternoon scattered showers and storms are expected for the the evening commute. some of these storms may be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. all modes of severe weather will be possible but on the low end. rain may clear out for thursday save a few drops here or there with cloudy skies. it will be much cooler with highs only near 50. friday and saturday both look very nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rapidly increasing into the middle to upper 60's saturday. easter sunday will see a few rain chances with mild temperatures in the middle 60's. today: isolated am rain becoming mostly sunny/increasi ng clouds. highs: lower to middle 60's. winds: north becoming northeast at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: scattered showers and some storms. lows: upper 40's to near 50. winds: east at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: scattered showers and some storms. highs: middle thanks brandon.