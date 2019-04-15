Speech to Text for Local sports highlights from Monday

it's a sport you don't see very often in the midwest. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with lacrosse highlights and zach, this must have been a homecoming for you./// that's right katie it's almost like i'm back home. where i grew up lacrosse is a big deal so when i found out they played the sport in minnesota i had to see it for myself. we're in the rctc bubble as jm and century do battle in girls lax. the pass to ally halverson and the senior rips it into the net. halverson is one of the best hockey players in the area as well. but check out the panthers' laney walter with the nice save and then the rockets are threatening again isabelle heim is in her grill but she doesn't back down with another save. john marshall continued putting the pressure on, mara dearling snipes it in the back of the net. the rockets would mayo girls hosting the coá op of mankato east and west, sydney kanstrup charging down the middle and she scores through the defense, mankato leads 3 to 2 early on. spartans answer quickly with a goal of their own that's anna colby with the tally we're all tied up. then it's makayla pahl around the circle she sheds the contact and slams the goal in the keepers face mayo takes the lead 4 to 3. that's when mankato would take control, alexis kopischke with the bouncer into the net. the spartans would fall 13á 10 in their first game. switching gears to some baseball byron and stewartville faced off today down in tiger country. bottom of the fifth things unravel for byron, adam beagle with the ground to short, and the throw home is off the mark. stewie is up 5 to 2. same inning bases loaded and dalton johnson walks braxton ramaker to bring home another run. andrew simmons on the mound for the tigers he was filthy, he would go the distance in this one. final chance for byron this ball has some carry to it but the center fielder will make the catch for the final out. stewartville wins it 7 to 2. simmons had 8 strikeouts in the complete kasson mantorville got off to a bang against pine island, that's matt winkle who flies out to center but that's deep enough to score east knoll, 1ázero komets. then it's the defense turn, the throw down by the catcher is on the money as pine island's eddie toth is thrown out stealing. cole uhde on the mound for the panthers, he ramps up with the fast ball and strikes out logan bigelow. but km would answer that inning, knoll with the liner into center field. that's good for a base hit. two runners would score as kám wins it 8 to