Speech to Text for Parklet project controversy

3./// two weeks ago we told you about the rochester city council's decision to give grand rounds brewing a permit to install a parklet outside their business. but once the decision was made á other businesses along historic third voiced their opinions about the project... and weren't happy with the city's decision. tonight, the topic came back to council. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has our continuing coverage./// katie, i have been to many city council meetings and this is the most packed i have ever seen the chambers. it's all because tonight was a chance for both sides to share their opinions on the parklet... and they sure weren't quiet.xxx tonight... voices were heard. one á after another. both for and against the parklet. and after hearing all of these opinions, and beliefs... the council decided to not make any motions... meaning the plan for the parklet still stands. "it's a short term pilot project and it's the future of our community and i'm not afraid to try new things." one of the main arguments against the permit was the new seating area would take up 3 parking spaces. which those with yanowitz law firm say are vital to their business. "those are some of the most important spaces because whenever we have someone who just needs to quickly stop by and sign something, they're able to use those spaces." however council member michael wojcik and those who are for the parklet can agree, there are other options for parking downtown. "to say that three parking spots in a downtown area in one of the most dense employment centers in the united states is a make or break for a business, that is a 1960 level of thinking and we just have got to get past that thinking." another argument against the plan is the prototype would only benefit grand rounds. tessa leungis the cáeá o of the establishment... and tells me this is something that could benefit all of the businesses on historic third... if they let it. "i have other businesses that really wanna program on it and i want to program with other people so yes its for grand rounds because that's the way insurance makes you say things. but i really want to partner with other people in the community and city who want to partner and do things on there." council member bilderback says it's time for the community to come together and figure out a solution that will put everyone's minds at ease. "i'm asking you to come, be open minded, think about it, bury all the hatchets, and lets do the again á the city plans on moving forward with the parklet and say they hope to continue conversations with businesses along historic third. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. this project will be completely paid for by grand rounds, and will come at no cost to the city./// as clouds roll in á with it comes