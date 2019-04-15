Speech to Text for Bringing in the bike lanes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

priorities as rochester grows... finding ways to make the city safe for bicyclists. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to a few today á who say new bike lanes would be much welcome additions to a growing community. she joines us live now á isabella... what did people have to say? katie á at tonight's meeting á the rochester city council talked about plans to build a network and build more lanes for bikers downtown. and they're hoping to get going on it right away.xxx <nats > derek johnson is a rochester native á and has been cycling since he was 4. for him á he believes the city has ways to go to become more bikeáfriendly... and building more bike lanes on 3rd and 4th avenues is a good start. "right now i don't think it's very wellá marked... when you get in front of mayo, when you get in front of gonda building, when it's threeátraffic wide... it's a little trickier." johnson also hopes the city follows through on improving amenities for bikers. "it would just be nice to see more bike racks at city parks when you ride with your kids and you go different places, somewhere you can put your bike out of the way or lock it up so it's secure rather than trying to find a sign or a tree." one thing the city already plans to incorporate is bike lanes that would separate cyclists from cars next to them. but johnson wonders if the city can manage them. "my concern is just if they will be able to maintain them in the winter and plow them in the winter if it's separated from the street, how they keep them clean from snow." peter brekke has been cycling for 49 years... and says he's all for a more bikeáfriendly city... especially since he's encountered some scary incidents himself. "a van turned in front of me, and i just hit the side of the van, put a hole in his door." despite the risks... brekke says he'll keep on biking. "i just like riding... i can get anywhere about as fast as a car can." the costs of this project will be about 1.4 million dollars. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// two weeks ago we told you about the rochester city council's