Speech to Text for Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drug possession./// 36áthousand bags of litter! that's how much volunteers with the adopt a highway program picked up along state roads last year. saint luke's episcopal church of rochester has been picking up trash along highway 52 since 19á90. they meet up twice a year... in the fall and spring. it's just a small part of the effort making up a 7á million dollar benefit for the state.xxx people volunteer from our church as a public service project. and we try to make the highway look better than it would otherwise. saint luke's is just one of more than 35á hundred groups that spend hours cleaning up roadway ditches across minnesota./// the minnesota twins have a two game winning streak, we'll preview