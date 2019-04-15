Clear
Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Adopt a Highway does quite a big for the state of Minnesota.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

36áthousand bags of litter! that's how much volunteers with the adopt a highway program picked up along state roads last year. saint luke's episcopal church of rochester has been picking up trash along highway 52 since 19á90. they meet up twice a year... in the fall and spring. it's just a small part of the effort making up a 7á million dollar benefit for the state.xxx people volunteer from our church as a public service project. and we try to make the highway look better than it would otherwise. saint luke's is just one of more than 35á hundred groups that spend hours cleaning up roadway ditches across minnesota.
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
