Stand against tax fraud

As construction goes up, some protesters want you to know about a big problem behind the hardhat.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

projects are popping up all around us. but something you may not see underneath the boards and paneling are the tax dollars some communities could be missing out on. kimt news three's calyn thompson takes us to one protest in downtown rochester... bringing awareness to a big problem.xxx on tax day a protest is taking place against tax fraud in the construction industry. today's protest is against a subcontracto r doing work on this building. "hey ed lunn. you're no fun. pay your workers, everyone." this group is calling out ed lunn construction. one of the companies working on 'the residence' at discovery square... and accused of not playing by the rules. "a subcontracto r hires independent contractors and pays them off the books, pays them in cash. that's how that business model works. and when they do that, it shirks their tax responsibility and hurts the community." several people in this crowd say say they've worked for lunn in the past... and that he still owes them thousands of dollars. (speaking spanish( "you know they kept kinda saying 'oh, you know your check will come later, oh we'll pay you but that was a lie. it didn't come on time." it's a problem that not only makes an uneven playing field for companies and workers... but also stiffs med city residents. "tax dollars that the community can use towards roads, towards infrastructur e, towards police, firemen, anything in the community as well." i'm told the next step is to make more people aware á and increase enforcement. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// we did try calling the number for ed lunn construction earlier... and it was disconnected.
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
