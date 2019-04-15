Speech to Text for Working around the outage

linda nydegger and her husband joe are two of the town's 20 residents. like others á they've been in the dark since thursday. thanks to their son á they have a generator and power. "we're able to run 2 freezers and the fridge and the furnace, we just don't have any water." the couple's friend á dean cowell á was lucky enough to only be in the dark for 2 days á and has offered the nydegger's a place to shower á and do laundry. "we got ourselves a gas stove in the house, so we turned that on. it was 67á68 in the house, and we thought it was good enough for us." cowell's pretty prepared. "i got 2 deep freezers full of meat down in the basement, and if there was more people that need food, i can give it to them." across the road from the nydegger's... is larry ausborn. thanks to a neighbor down the road... he's getting necessary water for his livestock. "i haul water from that guy to here to get me enough water to keep these going." the nydegger's and ausborn hope the juice gets flowing again soon. "just hope we can get power." "day 5 is alliant energy services the town á and estimates power will be restored by 10 oáclock tonight.///