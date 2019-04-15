Speech to Text for Measles case in Iowa

as a widespread measles outbreak continues to expand... a case is now confirmed in iowa. it's the first in the state since 20á 11. kimt news 3's brian tabick joins us live from the cerro gordo county department of public health... brian á what do people need to know about the virus? katie áá this case was confirmed in a north eastern county of iowa. i'm told the iowa department of publc health can't release what county the case was confirmed in for sureáábut those with cerro gordo county say it isn't here. those with the cerro gordo county department of public health say the vaccine is the best way to prevent yourself from getting the virusááit's 97 percent effective. the person diagnosed with the case of measles á did travel out of the country and was not vaccinated. according to experts áá if you come in haven't been preá treated you have a 90 percent chance of becoming infected. the recommendatio n from the the deparment of public health is for children to get the vaccine at around 12 months of age and again at four years. and if you were born before 1957 like les batton áá double check to make sure you have been vaccinated. i think it should be mandatory, the vaccination. because they are putting at risk the rest of the population. those with the cerro gordo county department of public health say if you do think you have the measles do not go to the hospital until you have called them first to see what they want you to do... for safety precautions. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thanks, brian. the iowa department of public health says there is not a threat to the public.