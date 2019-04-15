Speech to Text for Tracking April Showers for the Midweek

three meteorologist sara knox joins me now á sara á a dry start to the work week... how long will it stick around? clouds will remain a dominant force coming into the evening hours, welcoming a few spotty showers back to the area coming into tuesday morning. this first round of rain will be generally harmless and light, with clouds parting ways for tuesday and sunshine back in the forecast, plan for the beginning of a brief warm stretch. as we approach into tuesday night, clouds will gradually move back in welcoming back our main round of showers á and the start of a powerful rain system. scattered showers will move in tuesday night with the chance for a few thunderstorm s (isolated severe) holding strong through wednesday. temperatures will vary a great deal between southern minnesota and north iowa, with much warmer temps in north iowa giving a slightly higher chance for severe storm development. rain will continue though wednesday night into a cooler thursday where the threat for storms dwindles. a great deal of rain is expected with this system which will bring back a flooding threat (alongside the melting snow from the north). by friday, rain will depart but the wind will stay as the backside of this system rolls through. after a busy week, easter weekend is looking spectacular! sunshine and temps in the 60s are headed back out way! tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: isolated am rain/partly to mostly sunny. highs: lower to upper 60s. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: increasing clouds/scatter