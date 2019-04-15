Speech to Text for 911 dispatchers celebrated during Telecommunicators Week

most important jobs during an emergency - a 9-1-1 dispatcher. but despite their importance - the job is also one of the most under-rated professions in public safety. however - this week - dispatchers are being celebrated during national public safety telecommunicat ors week. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is digging into the critical role they play... he joins us now live. jeremiah?xxx maplive:national public safety telecommunicators week mantorville, mn google earth 2018 google dodge co sheriff.jpg i'm here at the dodge county sheriff's office where dispatchers are constantly answering the phones - and sending out firefighters... e-m-s... and deputies to emergencies. trump rally in twin cities-lintro-2 and with the winter storms that recently knocked out power to thousands of people across the area... they've been very busy.xxx dispatch-pkg-1 dispatch-pkg-3 nat: 911 what's your emergency. vo:it's the first voice you hear during when you call 9-1-1. sot: their job is very very very stressful vo: dodge county sheriff scott rose got his start in law enforcement not behind a badge but behind a headseat. sheriff rose says that experience will stick with him forever. lowerthird2line:sheriff scott rose dodge county sheriff's office sot: when our deputies are on the road they're taking one call our dispatchers are taking all the calls. they're managing everybody. they're really managing our safety at the scene. dispatch-pkg-5 in dodge county... dispatchers are in constant communitcation with all law enforcement agencies and first responders... from the fire department to the state patrol. while the role of a dispatcher is already stressful... the minnesota winters haven't made it any easier. sot: it's not like a 9- 1-1 dispatcher can call into work and say hey the roads are bad i cant come into work today. vo:matthew mass is a emergency director and dispatcher who says the job requires personal sacrifice to ensure others stay safe. sot: they have to be there we need to be able to maintain and keep that running and if we're not able to transport and get people to and from work and then people will have to stay and work an extra shift. vo:it's a thankless job...deserving of recongition. / trump rally in twin cities-ltag-2 right now - minnesota senator and presidential candidate amy klobuchar is co-sponsoring a bill which would reclassify dispatchers from clerical workers to protective service workers to better reflect their role in saving lives. live in mantorville - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. we also spoke to the sheriff and matt maas about the struggles of finding candidates to fill dispatcher positions. we will bring you that story - coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at ten. / the city of