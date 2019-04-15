Speech to Text for CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stop in burnsville today where he spoke to small business owners about how tax cuts will their companies grow... but he was met by some opposition. trump rally in twin cities-vo-1 lowerthird2line:group protests trump's visit kimt news 3 protesters from the minnesota chapter of the council on american-islamic relations came out - condemning the president for a recent tweet regarding comments made by minnesota congresswoman ilhan omar about the 9-11 terrorist attacks. jaylani hussein is the executive director of cair and organized the protest today. he says the president's words are not acceptable.xxx trump rally in twin cities-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jaylani hussein executive director, cair this is not only dangerous to not only her but to her community and that's why we're here to stand with her today. omar reported an increase in death threats after the president's tweet. the white house denies that the president was inciting violence against omar. they say the focus is being shifted away from omar's recent anti- semitic comments. / moa update-grx-3