Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

The protesters say the president's comments regarding US Rep. Ilhan Omar are unacceptable.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stop in burnsville today where he spoke to small business owners about how tax cuts will their companies grow... but he was met by some opposition. trump rally in twin cities-vo-1 lowerthird2line:group protests trump's visit kimt news 3 protesters from the minnesota chapter of the council on american-islamic relations came out - condemning the president for a recent tweet regarding comments made by minnesota congresswoman ilhan omar about the 9-11 terrorist attacks. jaylani hussein is the executive director of cair and organized the protest today. he says the president's words are not acceptable.xxx trump rally in twin cities-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jaylani hussein executive director, cair this is not only dangerous to not only her but to her community and that's why we're here to stand with her today. omar reported an increase in death threats after the president's tweet. the white house denies that the president was inciting violence against omar. they say the focus is being shifted away from omar's recent anti- semitic comments. / moa update-grx-3
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Image

Tracking April Showers for the Midweek

Image

911 dispatchers celebrated during Telecommunicators Week

Image

US Rep. Steve King discusses immigration

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Community Events