Speech to Text for Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosts needed-vo-2 we are less than a month away from the minnesota governor's fishing opener. for the first time ever, the event is being held in albert lea. and volunteers are still needed. boat hosts needed-vo-1 boat hosts needed-vo-3 the opener is expected to bring hundreds of people to the area. richard herfindahr is an avid fisherman. he's been attending he opener since 19-95 and is excited for the event to take place in his community.xxx boat hosts needed-sot-1 boat hosts needed-sot-2 "hey will spend money in the town as far as going to restuarants and motels. we sre hoping that people will want to come back after coming to this." one way you can volunteer is by being a boat host. the requirements? that you like to fish and have a fishing boat. the boat hosts will be taking media and local lawmakers out on the show off the local lakes. boat hosts needed-sot-3 if you'd like to volunteer, we've posted all the information on kimt dot com. just look for this story under local news.