Speech to Text for Power outage update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 400 freeborn- mower cooperative customers are still without power days after a winter storm caused thousands of outages across our area. residents of lyle have their power back on after being without it for several days. and many are taking action to make sure that doesn't happen to them again. kimt news threes maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea to explain, maleeha?xxx power wrap-liveintro-2 raquel, amy, i'm at the freeborn mower cooperative office. crews have been working around the clock to get peoples power back. in the town of lyle, residents were without power for days, prompting many to invest in a generator.xxx power wrap-pkg-1 power wrap-pkg-5 nats: "this thing was a life saver." nats: "there we go." pam and jim and...the ccouple says they will never be left in the dark again. / power wrap-livetag-2 krueger says power should be restored to the 400 customers left without power by tommorrow. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. mi -energy cooperative is reporting just five homes in racine township are still without power. and people's energy cooperative says 32 homes remain without electricity in its southeastern minnesota coverage area. / kensett lines down-vo-1 kensett lines