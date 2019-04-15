Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Power outage update

Hundreds of homes are still without power.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Power outage update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 400 freeborn- mower cooperative customers are still without power days after a winter storm caused thousands of outages across our area. residents of lyle have their power back on after being without it for several days. and many are taking action to make sure that doesn't happen to them again. kimt news threes maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea to explain, maleeha?xxx power wrap-liveintro-2 raquel, amy, i'm at the freeborn mower cooperative office. crews have been working around the clock to get peoples power back. in the town of lyle, residents were without power for days, prompting many to invest in a generator.xxx power wrap-pkg-1 power wrap-pkg-5 nats: "this thing was a life saver." nats: "there we go." pam and jim and...the ccouple says they will never be left in the dark again. / power wrap-livetag-2 krueger says power should be restored to the 400 customers left without power by tommorrow. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. mi -energy cooperative is reporting just five homes in racine township are still without power. and people's energy cooperative says 32 homes remain without electricity in its southeastern minnesota coverage area. / kensett lines down-vo-1 kensett lines
Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy system with a chance for storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAIR protesters meet President Trump in Minnesota

Image

Volunteers needed for Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Power outage update

Image

Tracking Warmer Air Today

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Community Events