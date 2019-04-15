Speech to Text for Tracking Warmer Air Today

for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it is a very cool start to your monday with temperatures having dipped into the middle 20's for some but luckily there isn't much of a wind chill with light winds. the first day of the workweek isn't looking too bad as we will have passing clouds in the morning but a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. highs jump to the lower to middle 50's today thanks to a breezy south southeast wind whipping in at around 10 to 20 mph. skies will become cloudy tonight bringing a chance for some isolated rain showers that will clear out by tuesday midámorning. despite more clouds than sun and a northerly wind, highs return to the lower 60's for your tuesday. we are tracking another potent system for tuesday night through thursday night. this system will be massively different than the last, but comes with its own set of hazards á including heavy rain, thunderstorm chances, and another bout with strong winds. first, this system will remain warm, with highs in the 60's through wednesday. rain and storms will begin as early as tuesday night and will pretty much continue through friday morning á moderate to heavy rates will be very possible, especially in thunderstorm s. the best chance for thunderstorm s will come on tuesday night and wednesday afternoon/nig ht. severe