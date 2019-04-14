Clear
Standing up against genocide

An exhibit in Rochester is hoping to bring awareness about genocide and encourage empathy for victims.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

it's been 25 years since the 19á94 genocide in rwanda that killed at least 800áthousand people. in rochester... young people are standing up against genocide with an exhibit. it's called "tents of witness: genode and conflict." the rochesterá olmsted youth commission partnered up with "world without genocide" á a human rights organization á to host it. the exhibit features tents to simulate those used in refugee camps. each tent shows the story of different groups that were victims of genocide ranging from the holocaust... to bosnia... and rwanda . one member of the comission says something he hopes visitors will take away is more empathy for victims. xxx "there's not that much air room, if you step inside, you see there's not much air room. there's not much space. you see a little lamp on top of each tent where you just see how it is. the biggest takeáaway i'd like to give out, these things actually happen in the world and we need people to actually step up." the exhibit is
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
