Showcasing Iowa based films

Two Iowa-based producers are showcasing their films.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

is well known for being the movie location for "field of dreams." but you may not know that other areas of the state are being used as filming locations. one of those is lake mills. today á two north iowa based film producers showcased their films at the mills theater . one of the movies... titled "run"... was partially filmed in lake mills. and both feature iowaá based actors. kevin isaacson and frank boyd are from fertile and plymouth. they started working on films together a couple years ago. they say that the hawkeye state is becoming more attractive to film studios á and a spot for up and coming talent.xxx "there's a couple guys from here that wrote a movie called a quiet place. iowa is starting to become a spring board, it's a slow process, but once the word gets out." ///
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
