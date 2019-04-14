Speech to Text for Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

work has linemen working long hours to restore power. with not much time to spare to even eat... one mason city restaurant is stepping in to help. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx it was a busy sunday morning for the crew at the blue heron... as they were turning out sandwiches for around 70 linemen. owner vickie lau is no stranger to feeding many people... once the restaurant fed the entire rochester grizzlies hockey team. but this by far is their biggest take out order. "started at 50, went to 60, now we're at 70 for lunch today, so... 200 people?" feeding the 200 lineman put a temporary pause on serving up regular lunch and dinner orders. we're told the customers did not mind it one bit. "a couple of the customers said please go ahead and do that because those are the guys fixing my lines, so they had come in for lunch because they had no power, and we were helping the guys helping them." in mason city á alex jirgens á while the blue heron will be closed tomorrow á they've already received a request to serve lunch again for the linemen on