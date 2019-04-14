Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

With linemen across several utility companies putting in long hours to get power restored after last week's storm, getting a break to maybe hard to accomplish. One Mason City restaurant is helping with that.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

work has linemen working long hours to restore power. with not much time to spare to even eat... one mason city restaurant is stepping in to help. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has our story.xxx it was a busy sunday morning for the crew at the blue heron... as they were turning out sandwiches for around 70 linemen. owner vickie lau is no stranger to feeding many people... once the restaurant fed the entire rochester grizzlies hockey team. but this by far is their biggest take out order. "started at 50, went to 60, now we're at 70 for lunch today, so... 200 people?" feeding the 200 lineman put a temporary pause on serving up regular lunch and dinner orders. we're told the customers did not mind it one bit. "a couple of the customers said please go ahead and do that because those are the guys fixing my lines, so they had come in for lunch because they had no power, and we were helping the guys helping them." in mason city á alex jirgens á while the blue heron will be closed tomorrow á they've already received a request to serve lunch again for the linemen on
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Standing up against genocide

Image

Showcasing Iowa based films

Image

Mason City restaurant feeds linemen as they work to restore power

Image

Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

Image

More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

Image

Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Community Events