Speech to Text for Residents learn about bill that could get them driver's licenses

allow undocumented immigrants to get their driver's licenses. today á rochester residents are learning where that bill stands in the legislative process. just last week á kimt news 3 was at the state capitol covering this rally. so far á the bill has passed in the house. kimt news 3's isabella basco is learning about the differing viewpoints of the issue.xxx it's something most of us might take for granted... <nats > driving. for some undocumented families á they will do anything to get behind the wheel. one daughter of an undocumented immigrant tells me what it would mean to her and her family if this bill actually became law. "my dad can't really drive and it's usually just my mom driving us and it gets really busy." ashley lopez's father is from mexico and is undocumented. she says it would be much easier for their family if her father could get a license. "cause my mom is kind of scared to go far places. it would be easier for all of us." lopez says this bill could be a huge weight lifted off her family's shoulders. "we won't have to be passing by a police officer and be scared that they would stop us or anything like that." rocky papenfus á a vocal trump supporter á is someone who says to pump the brakes on this bill. "they are in this country illegally á they broke the law to get here. why should they be above the law and now all of a sudden get a driver's license?" papenfus has his own ideas on what undocumented immigrants should do. "if they are hardworking and want to work and be of some benefit, stay in your country and help your country be better." but lopez insists á she wants her hardáworking father to be given a chance. "just because he doesn't look the same as other people doesn't mean he doesn't have the same rights as other people. just because he can't have the same things as other people have... doesn't mean he doesn't deserve it." reporting in rochester.... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// if the legislation passes through the senate and gets the governor's signature.... minnesota would become the 13th state to give undocumented immigrants their driver's licenses./// efforts