More Americans identifying as 'no religion'

holy week in christianity is the last week of lent just before easter. a new report is showing more and more americans are not affiliating with any religion. according to the general social survey... 23 point 1 percent of americans surveyed identified as no religion. catholics came in right behind at 23 percent... and evangelicals were at 22 point 5 percent on the survey. father jacob rouse is a priest with mason city's epiphany parish. he says the growing number of those who don't identify with a religion may have something to do with the way the church has protrayed itself in the public eye.xxx "i know i'm a catholic priest, but i'm the first one to say that we haven't done the best job in the past 50 years of our public image or even being warm and inviting, so we want to show people that the things we do our contributing to people's ultimate happiness which is fullness of life and heaven." the study predicts that 'no religion' will be the largest group outright