Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Jordyn Glynn played her final high school game Saturday, and a member of a Grand Meadow dynasty was there courtside.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 9:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Generations at Grand Meadow; Superlark's star plays final game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

looking on.// for any athlete, it can be difficult to say goodbye to the place you call home. grand meadow senior jordyn glynn experienced this saturday, wearing the superlark jersey one final time. "it's very special, it means a lot and i'm glad i got the opportunity to be here." jordyn was one of the few players selected to the minnesota girls basketball all star game. her coach? none of than the one whose shared the sidelines with her the past few years, superlarks coach ryan queensland. "it means the world that i got to have him as a coach all my years and to have him for this final game it means a lot and i'm so happy." the love for basketball at grand meadow is past down through many generations. beulah ankeny is a 1936 graduate of the school and is jordyn's great aunt. she was a part of a superlarks dynasty that didn't lose a single game in a 10 year span from 1929 to 1939. beulah turns 100 in a week, so fans celebrated accordingly.. (nat sound) "well it was something i hadn't had before... wonderful." seeing her great niece play her last game in in the same purple and white she wore more than 80 years ago was special to her. "very happy... that's special too." for jordyn it means everything that
