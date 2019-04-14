Speech to Text for Clear Lake docks being installed

we're only 6 weeks away from memorial day weekend. that means docks are being installed on clear lake á despite the chilly weather. since last week á crews from bob's marine services have been hard at work á either through post and plank á or laying down sectional docks. jake kopriva (coápreeávuh) is one of those installing docks around the lake. he says this year has been much easier to get docks in compared to last year á but they're needing to keep pace daily.xxx "the residential docks are typically 8á12á 15 sections long. with 4 crews, hopefully we can knock out about 10 docks." altogether á kopriva (coá preeávuh) estimates about 170 docks are installed