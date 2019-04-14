Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clear Lake docks being installed

Installation taking place in north Iowa.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Clear Lake docks being installed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're only 6 weeks away from memorial day weekend. that means docks are being installed on clear lake á despite the chilly weather. since last week á crews from bob's marine services have been hard at work á either through post and plank á or laying down sectional docks. jake kopriva (coápreeávuh) is one of those installing docks around the lake. he says this year has been much easier to get docks in compared to last year á but they're needing to keep pace daily.xxx "the residential docks are typically 8á12á 15 sections long. with 4 crews, hopefully we can knock out about 10 docks." altogether á kopriva (coá preeávuh) estimates about 170 docks are installed
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake docks being installed

Image

Walking for Autism

Image

Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Image

Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

Image

Church rallies together to cover roof

Image

Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Image

John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Image

Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Image

Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

Image

Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Community Events