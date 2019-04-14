Clear
Walking for Autism

People came together in north Iowa on Saturday.

Posted By: Jared Patterson

only raise funds... but awareness for autism. people packed the one vision gym for the 6th annual walk a block benefitting the children's autism center. the center helps north iowa children and their families with diagnosis... therapy... and support. brandon and jessica magritz have two adopted children on the autism spectrum... and come to the center weekly for services.xxx "we're just so thankful for one vision, and all the help and support they've given to our family throughout the years. if it wasn't for them, our family probably wouldn't be what it is today." the children's autism center supports more than 80 north iowa children and 100 families through therapy á support groups
Tracking a calm start to the week followed by a powerful rain system.
